Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.04.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

