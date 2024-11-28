Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

