Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FedEx alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,052,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $2,096,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $303.41 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.