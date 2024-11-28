Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

SCZ stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03.

