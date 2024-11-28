Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILZ. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 290,550 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the second quarter worth $18,999,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the second quarter worth $2,703,000.

Shares of BILZ opened at $101.20 on Thursday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

