Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.