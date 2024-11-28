Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 744,471 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,951,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after acquiring an additional 128,519 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,939,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 444,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $119.01 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $89.26 and a 12 month high of $119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

