Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $600,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.