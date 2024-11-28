Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

