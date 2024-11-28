Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

