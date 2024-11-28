Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Extends Lease Agreement for Headquarters**

Get alerts:

Liquidia Corporation, a Delaware-based biotechnology company, entered into an Eighth Amendment with Durham Keystone Tech 4, LLC, extending their Lease Agreement covering approximately 45,095 rentable square feet in Durham, North Carolina. The lease extension, signed on November 22, 2024, provides for a 62-month extension commencing on November 1, 2026, and expiring on December 31, 2031.

Under the terms of the Eighth Amendment, Liquidia has the option to further extend the lease for an additional five years by providing written notice not more than 18 months nor less than 12 months before the Expiration Date. In addition, the company has been granted a one-time “right of first offer” for any vacant portion of the building after the lease expiration.

Liquidia will pay a monthly base rent starting from $136,224.48 for the first 12 months of the initial term, increasing gradually over the term. The company will also continue to cover its share of operating expenses.

The Eighth Amendment also includes customary representations, warranties, and covenants. The details provided are a summary and reference the complete terms and conditions outlined in the Eighth Amendment filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This agreement signifies Liquidia’s commitment to its current headquarters and outlines a clear strategy for its office space for the coming years. The extension allows for a stable operational environment and future expansion possibilities for the company.

This news follows in line with Liquidia’s ongoing efforts to solidify its position in the biotechnology industry, showcasing a steadfast approach to its operational infrastructure.

