Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

MKL stock opened at $1,785.11 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,809.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,609.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,589.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

