Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 35,162 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,162 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 703.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 139,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of TPH opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

