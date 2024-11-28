Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $231,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HY stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $983.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.00). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HY. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HY

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.