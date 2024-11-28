Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,394 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 18.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $26,379,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $213.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $166.21 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,750. This trade represents a 56.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,696.04. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

