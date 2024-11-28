Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 968,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 450.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,902,800,000 after purchasing an additional 206,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

MU stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $111.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

