Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,052 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Leslie’s worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Leslie’s Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $458.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

