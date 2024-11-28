Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 7,129 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 3,509,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 445,984 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,522,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86,755 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Rimini Street Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $203.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $104.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.39 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 83.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Profile

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.