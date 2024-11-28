MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

