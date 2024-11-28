MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $9,027,200.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MSTR opened at $388.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.24.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,857,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

