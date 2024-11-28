MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $515.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $275.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.9 %

MSTR stock opened at $388.84 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.24.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.98) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

