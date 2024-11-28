MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $600.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $388.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.24.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. The trade was a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 848.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,791.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

