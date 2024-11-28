MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $650.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $450.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $388.84 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $543.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

