MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $75,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 828.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,743,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $324.60 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

