NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NetApp by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 393,975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,357,000 after buying an additional 111,439 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NetApp by 6,290.7% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $38,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

