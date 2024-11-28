Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $10,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 202,074 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,434,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APAM opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

