Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,459 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $53,559,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $11,071,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,150,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $457,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,173.32. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,045. This represents a 44.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,770 shares of company stock worth $1,826,606. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.