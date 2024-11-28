Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $623,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,296,000 after buying an additional 181,103 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.5% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

