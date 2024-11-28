Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,679,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $2,961,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE AHH opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -390.46%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at $294,566.65. The trade was a 19.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler acquired 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The trade was a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

