Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after buying an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6,454.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 56.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $9,193.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9,415.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,623.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,052.58 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

