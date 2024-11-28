Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

NYSE APD opened at $333.20 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $336.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

