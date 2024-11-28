Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DaVita by 41.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter worth $377,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,609,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,835 shares in the company, valued at $144,583,929.75. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

NYSE:DVA opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

