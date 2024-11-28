Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

