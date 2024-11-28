Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.