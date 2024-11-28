Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,152 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.2 %

KSS stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.