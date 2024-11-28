Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $24,273,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

