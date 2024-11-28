Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Zscaler by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,287,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,786.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.29.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS stock opened at $204.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

