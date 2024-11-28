Pitcairn Co. Has $214,000 Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 5,900,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,292,000 after buying an additional 3,522,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 16,359.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,473,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 3,451,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,108,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,884 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,151,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PR stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

