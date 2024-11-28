Pitcairn Co. Has $223,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 96,162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 8,861,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,356,000 after buying an additional 8,851,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 523.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,995,000 after buying an additional 163,693 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average is $154.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $177.58.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.59%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $201,294.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719. This represents a 99.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $7,279,747.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,040.80. The trade was a 41.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $10,116,030 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

