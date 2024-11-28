Pitcairn Co. Has $230,000 Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

