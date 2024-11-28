Pitcairn Co. Has $317,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $140.76 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

