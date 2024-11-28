Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $25,018,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 64.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 117,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.4 %

APTV opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.