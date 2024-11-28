Pitcairn Co. Makes New $201,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 350.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 201.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 497,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,825,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

