Pitcairn Co. Sells 241 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.26 and a 12 month high of $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.