Pitcairn Co. Sells 760 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $73,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 263.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,341,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,197,000 after buying an additional 973,145 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.3% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after buying an additional 642,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 601.5% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 676,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after buying an additional 580,212 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $866,978.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,190,706.88. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 741,829 shares of company stock valued at $59,952,007. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

