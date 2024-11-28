Plug Power Inc. to Participate in Jefferies Renewable and Clean Energy Conference 2024

Get alerts:

On November 26, 2024, Plug Power Inc., a Delaware corporation, filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As per the document, the company announced that Jose Luis Crespo, the Chief Revenue Officer, will be participating in the Jefferies Renewable and Clean Energy Conference scheduled for December 4, 2024.

In a press release issued on the same day, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) highlighted its presence at the conference. Jose Luis Crespo is set to take part in a fireside chat on December 4, 2024, from 11:00 to 11:40 AM EST. The presentation will be available via webcast starting from 11:00 AM EST on the given date and will be accessible on the Investor Resources section of the company’s website.

Plug Power Inc. is recognized as a global leader in providing comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy. The company has a focus on building a full green hydrogen ecosystem, covering aspects such as production, storage, delivery, and energy generation. Plug Power has already deployed a significant number of fuel cell systems and fueling stations, making it a key player in the hydrogen fuel cell technology market.

The company’s endeavors include operating a green hydrogen highway spanning North America and Europe. Plug Power has established a Gigafactory dedicated to manufacturing electrolyzers and fuel cells and is working on several green hydrogen production facilities expected to be operational by the end of 2028.

For further information about Plug Power Inc. and its initiatives in the green hydrogen sector, interested parties can visit the company’s website at www.plugpower.com.

This press release and the related Form 8-K filing are for informational purposes only and are not to be considered as part of the Company’s formal filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act unless specifically referenced in future filings.

