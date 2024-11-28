Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,496 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Quanterix worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Performance

QTRX opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $478.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanterix from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

