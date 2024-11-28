Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 545 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.04. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $92.43 and a 52-week high of $112.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

