Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 418.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,325 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,020,000 after buying an additional 114,308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 15.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.