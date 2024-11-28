Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $255,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,570,000 after buying an additional 5,039,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 178.3% in the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,949,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 903,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,266,000 after buying an additional 483,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.